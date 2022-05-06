(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska were winners, Kansas took down K-State and Creighton, Omaha and Missouri fell in regional college baseball on Friday.
Iowa (27-15, 11-5): Iowa scored the first five runs of a 5-2 win over Purdue (25-15, 6-8). Izaya Fullard had three hits and an RBI, and Michael Seegers added two hits for the Hawkeyes. Ben Wilmes also had a hit and drove in two. Adam Mazur (6-2) threw 8 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Ben Beutel got the final out — a strikeout — for his third save.
Nebraska (19-25, 7-9): Nebraska rolled to a 12-5 win over Minnesota (12-31, 2-4). Garrett anglim had four hits, drove in one run and scored three times for the Huskers. Griffin Everitt added a double among three hits, drove in two and had two runs, and Luke Sartori also had two hits and scored twice. Max Anderson smashed a three-run home run. Koty Frank was dominant over the final 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Creighton (25-13, 10-3): Connecticut (38-8, 12-1) scored two in the seventh to take a 3-1 win over Creighton. The Bluejays had just three hits, including two from Nolan Sailors, who doubled and scored a run. Dylan Tebrake (6-2) struck out 13 in eight innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks.
Omaha (20-23, 10-6): Omaha fell to South Dakota State (17-18, 8-6), 5-2. The Jackrabbits scored the final three runs of the game with two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Mike Boeve doubled twice, and Eduardo Rosario hit a home run for the Mavericks.
Missouri (25-18, 7-15): Missouri dropped a tight 7-5 battle with Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14). Torin Montgomery led the way for the Tigers with three hits and an RBI while Luke Mann, Trevor Austin and Fox Alum finished with two hits each. Mann and Ross Lovich also drove in two runs with Mann blasting a home run.
Kansas (20-27, 4-12) & Kansas State (23-22, 4-12): Kansas scored the final four runs in a 5-3 win over Kansas State. Maui Ahuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Jayhawks offense. Caleb Upshaw added a home run among two hits, and Daniel Hegarty worked eight innings with three strikeouts to get the win.
Kaelen Culpepper, Dylan Phillips and Justin Mitchell all had two hits for Kansas State. Phillips, Josh Nicoloff and Jeff Heinrich all hit home runs for the Wildcats. Griffin Hassall tossed six innings and struck out four in the defeat.