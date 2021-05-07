(KMAland) -- Iowa was the only regional winner in Friday's college baseball slate.
Check out the full rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (13-26, 11-22): Northwest concluded their season with a pair of losses to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament -- 20-14 and 9-7. In the first game, Peter Carlson had five RBI on one hit. Connor Quick and Matt Gastner each drove in two. Quick also drew three walks and scored twice. Donovan Warren crossed home plate three times, so did Jacob Pinkerton. Drew Mackie and Ryan Koski drove in two in the second game.
Iowa (20-13): The Hawkeyes earned a 4-2 win over Penn State. Ben Norman drove in two runs on two hits. Izaya Fullard and Zeb Adreon also had two hits and drove in one run each. Trenton Wallace fanned 10 batters in the win.
Omaha (18-18, 10-7): Omaha suffered a pair of tight losses to North Dakota State, losing 8-7 and 2-0. Mike Boeve drove in two on three hits in the 8-7 loss. Eduardo Rosario had two hits. Breyden Eckhout had two hits in the second-game loss.
Missouri (12-30, 5-17): Tennessee edged Missouri 5-4. Brandt Belk and Andrew Keefer each had two RBIs.
Kansas State (27-16, 6-9): Baylor rocked Kansas State 17-2. Cameron Thompson and Chris Ceballos drove in the Wildcats' only two runs. Zach Kokoska muscled two hits.
Kansas (25-22, 4-12): Oklahoma State beat Kansas 13-4. Anthony Tulimero had two RBIs on two hits. Brett Vosik also had two hits.