(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost a 12-inning doozy, Omaha’s offense shined in a win over South Dakota and Kansas State beat their in-state rival in college baseball on Saturday.
Iowa (27-16, 11-6): Purdue (26-15, 7-8) scored the game’s first six runs on their way to a 10-6 victory. Keaton Anthony blasted a three-run homer for Iowa as one of his two hits while Cade Moss had two RBI. Kyle Huckstorf, Keaton Anthony and Brendan Sher had two hits each in the loss. Dylan Nedved struck out four while Connor Schultz was credited with the loss.
Nebraska (19-26, 7-10): Minnesota (13-31, 3-14) won a 12-inning, 9-8 marathon bout with Nebraska. Colby Gomes homered as one of his two hits to pace Nebraska’s offense. Max Anderson had three hits, drove in two runs and doubled. Cam Chick had two hits and drove in two, while Leighton Banjoff plated one run and managed two hits, and Efry Cervantes doubled. Emmett Olson and Braxton Bragg struck out six and five batters, respectively.
Creighton (25-14, 10-4): #15 UConn (39-8, 13-1) held off Creighton for a 6-5 win. Alan Roden homered, drove in two and scored twice while Jared Wegner doubled and drove in two for Creighton. Kyle Hess scored twice and had four hits, including a double. Dominic Cancellieri was the losing pitcher after allowing four hits, three earned runs and walking five in 3 2/3 innings.
Omaha (21-23, 11-6): The Mavericks were an 8-3 victor over South Dakota State (17-19, 8-7). Jack Lombardi had three hits and doubled while Noah Greise homered and sent in three runs. Eddie Satisky and Harrison Denka also sent in runs while Cam Frederick doubled, and Tyler Mattingly struck out six.
Missouri (25-19, 7-16): Ole Miss (26-19, 9-14) did not have much trouble with Missouri in an 8-1 win. The Tigers’ only run came from Torin Montgomery on an RBI single in the first that scored Trevor Austin. Austin also paced the Tigers with two hits. Spencer Miles struck out eight and scattered 10 hits in the loss.
Kansas State (24-22, 5-12) & Kansas (20-28, 4-13): Kansas State was a 5-2 winner over their Sunflower State rival Kansas. Dominic Johnson had three hits, two RBI, scored twice and homered. Kaelen Culpepper went deep, too. Brady Day, Jeff Heinrich and Dylan Phillips doubled, and Day had two hits. Josh Nicoloff also added two hits. Blake Adams took the win after striking out eight on five hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
Jack Hammond homered for Kansas while Payton Allen doubled, and Jack Hammond had an RBI.