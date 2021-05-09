(KMAland) -- Creighton swept St. Johns, Nebraska walked off a winner and much more in Saturday's regional college baseball rundown.
Iowa (21-14): Iowa split with Penn State, winning 5-3 and losing 5-4. Ben Norman, Austin Martin, Dylan Nedved and Brendan Sher each drove in runs in the win. Duncan Davitt tossed five innings and struck out five on six hits.
Nebraska (21-10): Gunner Hellstrom's walk off single in the ninth gave Nebraska a 7-6 win over Indiana. Jack Steil drove in two in the win. Cade Povich struck out nine.
Creighton (19-9, 11-2): Creighton swept Butler -- 11-10 and 8-2. Dax Roper drove in four off two hits in the first game. Ryan Mantle tallied three RBIs. Parker Upton had two RBI in the second win. Alan Roden plated four. Jonah Smith struck out seven batters.
Omaha (18-19, 10-8): North Dakota State beat Omaha 8-7 behind a five-run eighth inning. Keil Krumwiede had four RBI. Eduardo Rosario drove in two. Mike Boeve muscled three hits. Masen Prososki, Rosario and Krumwiede each had two hits.
Missouri (13-31, 5-18): Tennessee rolled past Missouri with an 11-4 victory. Tre Morris and Torin Montgomery combined to drive in the Tigers' four runs.
Kansas (25-23, 4-13): Oklahoma State rocked Kansas 19-0. Brett Vosik and Anthony Tulimero garnered two hits each.
Kansas State (28-17, 7-10): Kansas State beat Baylor 10-3. Dylan Caplinger, Cameron Thompson and Chris Ceballos homered. Caplinger drove in four runs. Ceballos had two RBIs.