(KMAland) -- Iowa’s blowout win over Purdue and another Kansas State victory over Kansas highlighted Sunday’s regional college baseball activity.
Iowa (28-16, 12-6): Iowa rolled past Purdue (26-16, 7-9) for a 9-1 win. Keaton Anthony homered as one of his two hits while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Bendan Sher doubled and drove in three runs while Ben Wilmes had two RBI, and Cade Moss recorded two hits. Ty Langenberg got the win after striking out seven on five hits in seven innings.
Nebraska (19-27, 7-11): Minnesota (14-31, 4-14) was a 3-1 victor over Nebraska on Sunday. Gabe Swansen drove in the Huskers’ only run and doubled while Core Jackson had two hits and a double. Jackson Brockett struck out seven in the no-decision.
Creighton (25-15, 10-5): UConn (40-8, 14-1) beat Creighton 6-5 for the second consecutive day. Jack Grace homered, drove in two and managed two hits for the Bluejays while Alan Roden doubled as one of his two hits, and Jared Wegner plated two runs. Nolan Helligso had two hits and scored a run, and Cade Lommel struck out five on six hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.
Omaha (21-24, 11-7): South Dakota State (18-19, 9-7) scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth for an 8-3 win over Omaha. Jack Lombardi had two hits and two RBI for the Mavericks while Noah Greise and Harrison Denk each doubled as one of their two hits. Charlie Bell struck out six while allowing three earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Missouri (25-20, 7-17): Ole Miss (27-19, 10-4) scored 10 runs in the first four innings for a dominant 10-2 win over Missouri. Justin Colon’s two-run blast in the fifth inning scored Missouri’s only runs. Colon was one of three Tigers to have two hits, along with Torin Montgomery and Tre Morris. Morris and Colon each hit doubles.
Kansas State (25-22, 6-12) & Kansas (20-29, 4-14): Kansas State beat Kansas 6-3 behind homers from Jeff Heinrich, Nick Goodwin and Kaelen Culpepper. Heinrich also had three hits and scored two runs while Culpepper sent in two runs. Dylan Phillips had two RBI and a double, and Ty Ruhl took the win on the mound after striking out four on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Tavian Josenberger and Sergio Rivera drove in runs for Kansas while Rivera, Jake English, Nolan Metcalf and Maui Ahuna each doubled in the defeat.