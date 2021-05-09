(KMAland) -- Nebraska split a pair, Omaha and Kansas rallied and Missouri and K-State got routed in regional college baseball on Sunday.
Nebraska (22-11): Nebraska split a pair of games on Sunday, losing 4-2 to Indiana before a 15-5 wallop of Rutgers. Jaxon Hallmark homered among two hits and scored both runs for the Huskers in the loss. Luke Roskam went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBI and scored three times, and Brice Matthews added two hits and two RBI in the victory.
Omaha (19-19, 11-8): The Mavericks rallied for a 5-4 win over North Dakota State (32-14, 17-10). Mike Boeve had two hits and two runs, and Ryan Doran added at pinch-hit two-RBI double in the victory. Mark Timmins threw six strong innings for his fourth win, and Jacob Mohler threw the eighth and ninth for his fourth save.
Missouri (12-32, 5-19): Tennessee scored early and often in a 10-2 win over the Tigers. Missouri had just three hits in the loss, and Andrew Keefer and Torin Montgomery each drove in a run.
Kansas State (28-18, 7-11): Baylor used a 17-run fifth inning to roll in a 23-3 win over K-State. Dom Hughes hit a home run to account for one of the three runs and one of their six hits.
Kansas (26-23): Kansas got a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to walk off an 8-7 winner oOklahoma State (27-15-1). Dylan Ditzenberger led at the plate with three hits, two RBI and a ninth-inning triple.