(Fayetteville) -- Nebraska had 19 hits in an 18-4 rout of NJIT on Sunday in game five of the Fayetteville Regional.
The Huskers kept their season alive, scoring eight in the fourth and six in the fifth in a dominant performance that included seven innings of four-hit, two-run ball from Shay Schanaman, who struck out five.
Joe Acker finished a double shy of the cycle and with four hits, two RBI and four runs scored while Cam Chick hit a three-run inside-the-park home run among two hits while driving in four and scoring three times.
Other multi-hit performances came from Jaxon Hallmark, Spencer Schwellenbach, Luke Roskam and Brice Matthews. Acker, Hallmark, Chick and Matthews all hit home runs.
The Huskers will play No. 1 Arkansas later Sunday evening at 8 PM.