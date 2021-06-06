Spencer Schwellenbach
(Fayetteville) -- Spencer Schwellenbach threw the final 4 2/3 innings, and Nebraska edged past No. 1 Arkansas, 5-3, to force a winner-take-all game seven at the Fayetteville Regional.

Schwellenbach allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four in moving to 3-1 on the season. Kyle Perry opened with seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings, giving up just three runs — two earned — on three hits and three walks.

Griffin Everitt’s two-run go-ahead single in the fifth-inning proved to be the difference. Everitt, Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark and Brice Matthews had two hits each for the Huskers. Hallmark opened the scoring with a first-inning home run and had two RBI on the night.

Nebraska and Arkansas are scheduled for a winner-take-all regional championship game on Monday at 6:00 PM.

No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 East Carolina and North Carolina State all advanced to the Super Regional round in other NCAA Tournament action on Sunday.

