(KMAland) -- Regional college baseball teams went 0-3 on Thursday due to losses by Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri.
Kansas (15-9, 1-3): Texas beat Kansas 5-2. Eight different Jayhawks recorded a hit. Nolan Metcalf and Brett Vosik each had two. Ryan Cyr struck out three in 7 1/3 innings.
Kansas State (13-11, 0-4): No. 6 Texas Tech was too much for Kansas State in a 17-1 rout. The Wildcats only had two hits, which came from Chris Ceballos and Zach Kokoska.
Missouri (8-17, 1-6): Texas A&M cruised past Missouri 16-2. Andrew Keefer had two hits and an RBI. Mark Vierling also drove in a run for the Tigers.