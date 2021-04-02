(KMAland) -- Nebraska received another stellar game from Max Anderson and took control of the Big Ten., Iowa edged Purdue in extras and Missouri got off the schneid on Friday.
Kansas (15-10, 1-4): Texas blanked Kansas 7-0. The Jayhawks had eight hits, though. Tom Lichty was responsible for three of them.
Kansas State (13-11, 0-4): Kansas State was a 7-2 winner over Texas Tech. Dylan Phillips drove in four on three hits. Carson Seymour earned the win. Seymour struck out six and allowed only two earned runs on seven hits.
Iowa (8-8): The Hawkeyes edged Purdue 4-2 in extra innings. Brett McCleary drove in two. Brendan Sher had two hits. Trenton Wallace struck out eight. Dylan Nedved earned the win and fanned five.
Nebraska (12-4): The Cornhuskers beat Illinois 8-6 to gain sole control of the Big Ten lead. Max Anderson drove in two and tallied three hits.
Omaha (9-13, 4-2): The Mavs split with North Dakota State, winning 15-4 and losing 8-2. Masen Prososki and Brett Bonar had four RBIs each. Parker Smejkal had three.
Missouri (9-17, 2-6): The Tigers snapped a five-game skid by beating Texas A&M 8-2. Nine different Missouri players accounted for their nine hits. Mark Vierling had a two-run homer. Seth Halvorsen threw seven two-hit innings and struck out 10.
Northwest Missouri State (10-11, 9-8): The Bearcats swept Missouri Western 6-4 and 8-4. Connor Quick drove in two in the first win. Six different Bearcats drove in a run in their second win. Colton Thomas and Ryan Koski muscled three hits each. Zach Wiese earned the win on the hill.