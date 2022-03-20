(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State picked up wins while Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri took Ls in regional college baseball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-17, 2-10): Northwest Missouri State split an MIAA doubleheader with Emporia State (9-16, 3-9). The Bearcats lost the opener, 3-0. Donovan Warren had two hits in the defeat while Max Spitzmiller (2-5) took the tough-luck loss with six strikeouts over eight innings. In game two, the Bearcats won 7-5. Jacob Pinkerton had a team-high three hits while Tyler Peters and Ryan Williams added two hits apiece. Zach Wiese (1-3) went six innings and struck out six, and Jacob Gajic pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.
Nebraska (8-10): Nebraska managed just one hit in a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M-CC (11-10). Garrett Anglim delivered the only hit and drove in the only run of the game for the Huskers. Shay Schanaman (1-3) had a solid performance on the mound with five strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in 6 2/3 innings.
Creighton (8-6): Creighton doubled up on Minnesota (5-14) for a 14-7 win. Hogan Helligso homered among two hits, drove in two and scored three times while Andrew Meggs pitched in three hits, and Jared Wegner drove in two runs. Dominic Cancellieri (2-1) was the winning pitcher with five Ks in six innings.
Omaha (6-12): Omaha lost their Saturday meeting with Rutgers (13-4), 7-1. Jack Lombardi had three of Omaha’s six hits on the day while Eduardo Rosario drove in the only run. Charlie Bell (2-2) allowed just one run in five innings, striking out four in the loss.
Iowa (8-8): Iowa was routed by Texas Tech (17-3), 11-3. Peyton Williams, Ty Snep and DJ Heck all drove in one run each for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Adam Mazur (2-1) took his first loss of the season, giving up six runs in four innings.
Kansas (7-9): Kansas lost a non-conference matchup to Indiana State (10-6), 6-2. Tavian Josenberger and Tom Lichty had two hits each, and Lichty and Reyce Curnane each drove in one run each for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (10-7): Kansas State rolled to their seventh straight win over Morehead State (7-11), 15-2. Dominic Hughes, Jeff Heinrich, Cameron Uselton and Orlando Salinas all hit home runs for the Wildcats. Johnson had three hits and four runs, Salinas added three hits and two RBI and Brady Day and Dylan Phillips each had two hits and two RBI. Connor McCullough (3-1) struck out eight in seven innings, allowing one run on three hits in the win.
Missouri (12-4, 0-2): Missouri had just three hits in a 6-0 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt (16-2, 2-0). Juju Stevens led the offense with two hits while Ty Wilmsmeyer also had one hit. Christian Wall (0-1) was the losing pitcher, lasting just one out while walking three and giving up a hit and a run.