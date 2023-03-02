Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha lost in 10 innings to BYU in regional college baseball Thursday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

BYU 12 Omaha 11 — 10 inn

