(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to 1-7 with a loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday in regional college baseball.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwestern Oklahoma State 10 Northwest Missouri State 2

