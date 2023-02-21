Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Nebraska tied with San Diego while K-State was a winner over Stephen F. Austin in regional college baseball on Monday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Nebraska 16 San Diego 16

Kansas State 16 Stephen F. Austin 5

