College Baseball

(Hot Springs) -- Northwest Missouri State baseball went 1-1 in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Sunday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (2/5)

Northwest Missouri State 5 Southeastern Oklahoma State 2 

East Central 4 Northwest Missouri State 2 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.