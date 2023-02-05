(Hot Springs) -- Northwest Missouri State baseball went 1-1 in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Sunday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (2/5)
Northwest Missouri State 5 Southeastern Oklahoma State 2
East Central 4 Northwest Missouri State 2
