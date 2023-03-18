Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton knocked off Wichita State while Kansas State fell to Baylor in regional college baseball on Saturday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 13 Wichita State 6

Baylor 8 Kansas State 4

