(KMAland) -- Iowa swept South Dakota State, Missouri got their own sweep of No. 2 Tennessee and Northwest Missouri State and Kansas also picked up one win each in regional college baseball Sunday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa 12 South Dakota State 2
Iowa 5 South Dakota State 3
Nicholls 10 Nebraska 7
Wichita State 12 Creighton 2
Emporia State 8 Northwest Missouri State 2
Northwest Missouri State 10 Emporia State 9
Missouri 7 Tennessee 4
Missouri 7 Tennessee 1
Baylor 8 Kansas State 4
Kansas 12 The Citadel 8