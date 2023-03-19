Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Iowa swept South Dakota State, Missouri got their own sweep of No. 2 Tennessee and Northwest Missouri State and Kansas also picked up one win each in regional college baseball Sunday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 12 South Dakota State 2

Iowa 5 South Dakota State 3

Nicholls 10 Nebraska 7

Wichita State 12 Creighton 2

Emporia State 8 Northwest Missouri State 2

Northwest Missouri State 10 Emporia State 9

Missouri 7 Tennessee 4

Missouri 7 Tennessee 1

Baylor 8 Kansas State 4

Kansas 12 The Citadel 8

