(KMAland) -- Creighton walked off as a winner over Nebraska while Kansas State was a dominant victor in regional college baseball on Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 6 Nebraska 5

Kansas State 11 St. Thomas 3

