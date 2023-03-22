Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri knocked off Kansas while Iowa was a winner over Grand View in regional college baseball on Wednesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 12 Grand View 1

Missouri 8 Kansas 3

St. Thomas 2 Kansas State 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.