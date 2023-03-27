Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to a win in regional college baseball on Monday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northwest Missouri State 12 Northeastern State 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.