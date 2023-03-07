NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri handled business in regional college baseball on Tuesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 8 Coe College 2

Nebraska 12 Northern Colorado 1

Missouri 6 Western Illinois 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.