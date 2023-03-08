Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) –-- Nebraska had little trouble with Northern Colorado in regional college baseball play Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska 14 Northern Colorado 3

Kansas 4 Wichita State 0 

