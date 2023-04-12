NCAA Baseball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas were both winners in midweek college baseball play Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa 12 Milwaukee 1

Kansas 11 Texas Southern 7

Quincy 9 Northwest Missouri State 2 

