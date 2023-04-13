Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Texas A&M was too much for Missouri in regional college baseball Thursday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Texas A&M 13 Missouri 5 

