(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri were both winners in Wednesday's regional college baseball slate.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Dakota State 8 Nebraska 3
Creighton 8 UNLV 7
Missouri 8 SIU-Edwardsville 3
Kansas 7 Wichita State 5
