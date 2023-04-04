(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Kansas State, Omaha downed Creighton and Kansas beat Missouri in extra innings Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska 6 Kansas State 1
Omaha 4 Creighton 1
Kansas 9 Missouri 8 – 10 innings
