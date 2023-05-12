(KMAland) -- Kansas lost in regional college baseball on Thursday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Samford 3 Kansas 2
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 2:45 am
(KMAland) -- Kansas lost in regional college baseball on Thursday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Samford 3 Kansas 2
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.