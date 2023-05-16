Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton edged past Omaha in regional college baseball on Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 4 Omaha 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.