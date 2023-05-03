NCAA Baseball
Photo: Andrew Woolley

(KMAland) -- Nebraska fell to North Dakota State in regional college baseball on Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

North Dakota State 6 Nebraska 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.