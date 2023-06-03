College Baseball

(KMAland) -- A five-run eighth inning doomed Iowa in a 7-4 loss to Indiana State in the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Saturday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Indiana State 7 Iowa 4 (Terre Haute Regional -- NCAA Tournament) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.