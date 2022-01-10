(KMAland) -- Kansas City swept Omaha and the Kansas women won a Big 12 battle with TCU in regional college basketball on Monday.
MEN — Kansas City (7-6, 2-1) & Omaha (3-14, 2-4): Kansas City took a tight 64-61 win over Omaha. Arkel Lamar scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for the Roos while Marvin Nesbitt added 16 points and eight boards and Evan Gilyard pitched in 15 points and seven assists. Omaha’s Nick Ferrarini scored 17 points off the bench, and Kyle Luedtke and Darrius Hughes added 11 and 10, respectively, in reserve.
WOMEN — Kansas City (11-3, 1-2) & Omaha (6-9, 2-4): Brooklyn McDavid and Naomie Alnatas scored 22 points each for the Roos in a 73-64 win over Omaha. Mariah Murdie led the Mavericks with 25 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Weeping Water alum Grace Cave pitched in 14 points. Josie Filer also had eight points and 10 rebounds.
WOMEN — Kansas (10-2, 1-1): Kansas got off to a strong start in a 78-72 win over TCU (4-7, 0-2). Holly Kersgieter had 15 points and six rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin and Chandler Prater posted 13 points each for the Jayhawks.