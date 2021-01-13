(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Okie State while Iowa lost in overtime to Ohio State on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa State (8-4, 4-1): Ashley Joens had 30 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa State in a 90-80 win over Oklahoma State (9-3, 5-1). Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored 15 points off the bench, and Lexi Donarski put in 14. Madison Wise added 12 points.
Iowa (8-3, 4-3): Iowa fell in overtime to No. 15 Ohio State (7-0, 3-0), 84-82. Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock pitched in 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Gabbie Marshall added 10 points and six boards for the Hawkeyes.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/13)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 90 Oklahoma State 80
West Virginia 83 Texas Tech 78
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 84 Iowa 82 — OT
Big East Conference
DePaul 101 St. John’s 84
Butler 58 Georgetown 40
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/13)
Big 12 Conference
Texas Texas Tech
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 81 Northwestern 71
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 95 Georgia 77
LSU 92 Arkansas 76
Mississippi State Texas A&M