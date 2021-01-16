(KMAland) -- Drake and UMKC were winners while Omaha and Northern Iowa lost on Friday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Omaha (1-7, 0-3): Omaha dropped a 62-50 Summit League battle with South Dakota State (10-2, 3-0). Elena Pilakouta had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks in the defeat. Ella Ogier added 12 points and Josie Filer added 10.
Drake (6-6, 4-1): Maddie Monahan scored 17 points to lead Drake in a 90-40 beatdown of Indiana State (4-6, 1-4). Grace Berg added 16 points and seven rebounds, Maggie Bair pitched in 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks off the bench and Monica Burich scored 12 points with eight rebounds.
Northern Iowa (6-6, 3-2): Northern Iowa lost 70-51 to Missouri State (5-2, 1-0) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in the defeat.
UMKC (5-5, 2-2): UMKC took a 78-64 win over Western Illinois (2-11, 1-4) in Summit League play. RaVon Nero had 15 points off the bench for the Roos while Paige Bradford added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Naomie Alnatas pitched in 12 points, Jada Mickens had 11 and Lauren West finished with 10.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/15)
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 77 Marquette 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 90 Indiana State 40
Missouri State 70 Northern Iowa 51
Valparaiso 75 Illinois State 58
Bradley 96 Evansville 53
Summit League
South Dakota State 62 Omaha 50
UMKC 78 Western Illinois 64
Denver 89 Oral Roberts 71
North Dakota State 64 North Dakota 60
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/15)
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 60 Rutgers 54
Maryland 100 Wingate 58
Summit League
Oral Roberts 88 Denver 84
North Dakota State 62 North Dakota 48