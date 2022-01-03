Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept Pittsburg State, and Iowa was a winner in men’s hoops over Maryland on Monday in regional college basketball. 

WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (11-2, 6-1): Northwest Missouri State picked up a 66-62 win over Pittsburg State (9-5, 4-4). South Nodaway alum Mallory McConkey led the way for the Bearcats with 16 points behind 8/10 from the free throw line. Evelyn Vazquez and Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood added nine points each. 

MEN — Northwest Missouri State (13-1, 6-0): The Bearcats kept rolling with a 74-64 win over Pittsburg State (3-10, 2-5). Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard had 18 points each while Wes Dreamer picked up 12 points and seven boards. Luke Waters finished with 11 points of his own.

MEN — Iowa (11-3, 1-2): Iowa nabbed their first Big Ten Conference win over Maryland (8-5, 0-2), 80-75. Keegan Murray poured in 35 points on five made 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds with three blocks. Filip Rebraca added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

