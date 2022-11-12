(KMAalnd) -- Creston alum Kelsey Fields and Weeping Water grad Grace Cave led their teams to wins in regional college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State Men (4-0): The Bearcats rolled to a 79-42 win over Minnesota-Crookston (0-2). Luke Waters had 18 points while Bennett Stirtz added 16 with four assists and four rebounds. Daniel Abreu pitched in 12 points for Northwest.
Northwest Missouri State Women (2-0): Northwest snagged a 70-58 win over Minnesota-Crookston. Molly Hartnett led the win with 15 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lauren Gillig added 13 points off the bench for rate Bearcats.
Omaha Women (1-1): Omaha edged past Wichita State (1-1) for a 72-67 overtime win. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had a big night for the Mavericks with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Elena Pilakouta tallied 15 points and eight rebounds.