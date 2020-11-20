(KMAland) -- The Northwest women opened with a loss while former Shenandoah star Logan Hughes scored 12 points in a Missouri Western win on Thursday in college hoops.
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State (0-1, 0-1): The Bearcats dropped their opener to Northeastern State, 64-56. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 22 points and nine rebounds while Kylie Coleman added 17 points.
Here’s a look at how former KMAlanders fared on Thursday night.
-Emma Atwood, NWMSU/Central Decatur (4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals)
-Mallory McConkey, NWMSU/South Nodaway (4 points, 2 assists)
WOMEN: Missouri Western (1-0, 1-0) def. Rogers State, 83-81
-Kameron Freemyer, Missouri Western/Mound City (1 minute)
-Logan Hughes, Missouri Western/Shenandoah (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals)
WOMEN: Nebraska Kearney (1-0, 1-0) def. Emporia State, 59-54
-Maegan Holt, UNK/Lewis Central (3 points)
MEN: Emporia State (1-0, 1-0) def. Nebraska Kearney (0-1, 0-1), 69-57
-Tate Oglesby, Emporia State/Maryville (1 minute)