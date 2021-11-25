(KMAland) -- Kansas tallied a win on Thanksgiving while Drake suffered a tight loss.
Drake (3-1): Belmont edged Drake for a 74-69 victory. Tremell Murphy had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Roman Penn posted 12 points, snagged five boards and passed out five assists while Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 11. Tucker Devries came off the bench to drop 12 points on four three-pointers.
Kansas (4-0): The Jayhawks edged North Texas in a 71-59 victory in the ESPN Events Invitational. Kansas had three in double figures: Ochai Agbaji (18 points), Christian Braun (16 points, five rebounds) and Remy Martin (15 points, eight rebounds, four assists). Kansas received quality minutes off the bench from Mitch Lightfoot (eight points, three rebounds) and Jalen Wilson (seven points, five rebounds, four assists).