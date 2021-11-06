(KMAland) -- The Drake women and Northwest Missouri State men picked up wins on Saturday.
Check out the full regional college basketball rundown below.
WOMEN -- Drake: The Bulldogs beat Minnesota State 83-58. Katie Dinnebier had 21 points and nailed three triples. Grace Berg and Megan Meyer added 12 and 10 apiece while Maddie Petersen handed out nine assists and Maggie Bair snagged seven rebounds. Courtney Becker led Drake with nine boards, Anna Miller had six and Meyer added five.
MEN -- Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The top-ranked Bearcats held off Northern State 68-55 to open their season. Trevor Hudgins shot 7-for-17 with 22 points and four three-pointers while Wes Dreamer added 20 points and buried four treys. Diego Bernard converted six of his nine shots and recorded 14 points while also leading the Bearcats in rebounds with eight and passed out four assists. Byron Alexander added five boards.