(Warrensburg) -- Northwest Missouri State split an MIAA doubleheader with Central Missouri on Monday in regional college basketball.
The men’s team moved to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference with a 77-53 win. Luke Waters led five players in double figures with 19 points while Trevor Hudgins added 16, Wes Dreamer put in 13, Isaiah Jackson added 11 and Diego Bernard had 10.
The women’s side dropped a 60-57 battle, falling to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with 17 points while Mallory McConkey had 15 points and Jillian Fleming finished with 14.