(KMAland) -- The Omaha and Missouri women were winners while the Omaha men and Kansas City Women took losses in regional college basketball on Monday.
Omaha Women (5-5, 1-0): Omaha edged past St. Thomas (3-8, 0-1) for a win in the conference opener, 61-55. Elena Pilakouta had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks while Lauren Frost finished with 12 points and Katie Keitges had 11.
Omaha Men (1-11, 0-1): Omaha lost their Summit League opener to St. Thomas (6-6, 1-0), 80-73. Marco Smith led the Mavericks with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Frankie Fidler posted 18 points off the bench. Felix Lemetti chipped in 16 points in the loss.
Missouri Women (10-2): Missouri picked up a 73-54 win over Southern (2-9). Hayley Frank poured in 21 points with six rebounds while Aijha Blackwell had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. LaDazhia Williams also had 12 points off the bench.
Kansas City Women (10-2, 0-1): Kansas City fell in their Summit League opener to South Dakota State (5-7, 1-0), 85-78. Naomie Alnatas scored 20 points and had six assists while Paige Bradford pitched in 17 points and eight rebounds and Brooklyn McDavid added 16 points and eight boards. RaVon Nero scored 14 points off the bench.