(KMAland) -- The Drake women were winners while the UNI men lost another tight one in regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Northern Iowa men (4-7): UNI dropped another tight battle at the Diamond Head Classic to Wyoming (10-2), 71-69. Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Austin Phyfe pitched in 18 points and five boards. Noah Carter popped in 14 points in the defeat.
Drake women (8-3): The Bulldogs were 77-63 winners over Minnesota (7-7). Grace Berg and Katie Dinnebier had 14 points each while Maddie Petersen and Courtney Becker posted 11 apiece and Hannah Fuller finished with 10 for the Bulldogs in the victory.