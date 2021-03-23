(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Iowa are on to the Sweet Sixteen after a dominant win over Kentucky on Tuesday in the NCAA Tournament.
Tuesday’s rundown:
RIVER WALK: 5 Iowa (20-9) over 4 Kentucky (18-9): Caitlin Clark had a monster game with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an 86-72 win for Iowa. Monika Czinano added 14 points and eight boards, and McKenna Warnock pitched in 10 points and eight rebounds of her own.
RIVER WALK: 1 UConn (25-1) over 8 Syracuse (15-8): Aaliyah Edwards helped UConn to an 83-47 victory, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win.
RIVER WALK: 6 Michigan (16-5) over 3 Tennessee (17-8): Naz Hillmon led MIchigan with 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 70-55 win.
RIVER WALK: 2 Baylor (27-2) over 7 Virginia Tech (15-10): Baylor rolled to a 90-48 win behind 21 points and eight rebounds from DiJonai Carrington.
HEMISFAIR: 1 South Carolina (24-4) over 8 Oregon State (12-8): Aliyah Boston had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina in a 59-42 win.
HEMISFAIR: 5 Georgia Tech (17-8) over 4 West Virginia (22-7): Lorela Cubaj topped Georgia Tech with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-56 victory.
MERCADO: 1 NC State (22-2) over 8 South Florida (19-4): Jake Brown-Turner put in 19 points for NC State in the victory.
ALAMO: 1 Stanford (27-2) over 8 Oklahoma State (19-9): Cameron Brink led Stanford with 12 points and nine rebounds in a 73-62 victory over Oklahoma State.
MEN’S CBI SCOREBOARD
Coastal Carolina 77 Stetson 72 — OT (Semifinal)
Pepperdine 82 Bellarmine 71 (Semifinal)