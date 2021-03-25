(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State cruised into the Division II National Championship on Thursday night.
The full rundown:
Northwest Missouri State (27-2): Northwest Missouri State rolled on to the national championship with a 77-46 win over Flagler (18-3). Ryan Hawkins had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Bearcats. Luke Waters added 15 points, Trevor Hudgins had 13 and Diego Bernard flirted with a triple-double in finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Bearcats will play West Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 AM for the national championship. Hear the game on KMA 960.
OTHER SCORES
Division II Final Four: West Texas A&M 87 Lincoln Memorial 86
NIT Quarterfinal: Louisiana Tech 72 Western Kentucky 65
NIT Quarterfinal: Mississippi State 68 Richmond 67
NIT Quarterfinal: Colorado State 65 NC State 61
NIT Quarterfinal: Memphis 59 Boise State 56