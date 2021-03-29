(KMAland) -- The Baylor and Houston men and UConn and Arizona women advanced on to the Final Four with wins on Monday in college basketball action.
MEN: 1 Baylor (26-2) over 3 Arkansas (25-7): Baylor got 22 points and five rebounds from MaCio Teague in an 81-72 win over Arkansas to advance to their first Final Four since 1950.
MEN: 2 Houston (28-3) over 12 Oregon State (20-13): Houston advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 with a 67-61 win. DeJon Jarreau had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.
WOMEN: 1 UConn (28-1) over 2 Baylor (28-3): Paige Bueckers led UConn with 28 points in a 69-67 victory to advance to the Final Four.
WOMEN: 3 Arizona (20-5) over 4 Indiana (21-6): Aari McDonald dropped in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to send Arizona to a 66-53 win over Indiana, advancing the Wildcats to the Final Four.