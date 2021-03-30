(KMAland) -- Gonzaga and UCLA men and South Carolina and Stanford women advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.
MEN: 1 Gonzaga (30-0) over 6 USC (25-8): Jalen Suggs had a near triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an 85-66 win for the Zags. Drew Timme had a game-high 23 points with five rebounds and four dimes.
MEN: 11 UCLA (22-9) over 1 Michigan (23-5): Johnny Juzang scored 28 points for UCLA in a 51-49 win to advance to the Final Four.
WOMEN: 1 South Carolina (26-4) over 6 Texas (21-10): South Carolina rolled to a 62-34 win behind 10 points and eight assists from Laeticia Amihere.
WOMEN: 1 Stanford (29-2) over 2 Louisville (26-4): Ashton Prechtel had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds to send the Cardinal to the Final Four with a 78-63 win.