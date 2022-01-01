(KMAland) -- Iowa lost a heartbreaker, Ohio State won a thriller and Oklahoma State completed a remarkable comeback in college football action on Saturday.
Iowa (10-4): A last-minute touchdown handed Kentucky a 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. Former Nebraska receiver Wan'Dale Robinson torched Iowa with 170 yards off 10 catches. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but also had three interceptions, including one in the final minute. Gavin Williams rushed for 97 yards and Arland Bruce IV had a rushing score while Sam LaPorta caught seven balls for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma State (12-2): Oklahoma State overcame a 28-7 hole to beat Notre Dame, 37-35, in the Fiesta Bowl. Spencer Sanders threw for 371 yards and four scores while also rushing for 125 yards Brennan Presley caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Dovontavean Martin also had 10 catches, posting 104 yards and three touchdowns.
Ohio State (11-2): The Buckeyes won an entertaining Rose Bowl, edging Utah, 48-45. CJ Stroud threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Smith-Njigba's yardage total is the most ever in a bowl game and fifth-most all-time in NCAA history. Marvin Harrison Jr. also caught three touchdowns.
Baylor (11-2): Baylor recorded eight quarterback sacks and held off Ole Miss, 21-7, in a defensive-minded Sugar Bowl. Abram Smith ran for 172 yards on 25 carries while Monaray Baldwin had a 48-yard rushing touchdown.