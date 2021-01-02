(KMAland) -- Ohio State rolled in a CFP semifinal and Northwestern won the Citrus Bowl on Friday in college football bowl action.
Ohio State (7-0): Justin Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns, and Trey Sermon rushed for 193 yards and a score on 31 carries to lead Ohio State in a 49-28 rout of Clemson (10-2) in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Northwestern (7-2): Peyton Ramsey had 291 yards and three touchdowns passing for Northwestern in a 35-19 Citrus Bowl win over Auburn (6-5). Cam Porter added 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Ramsey finished with 50 yards and a touchdown of his own rushing.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD (1/1)
CFP Semifinal: Alabama 31 Notre Dame 14
CFP Semifinal: Ohio State 49 Clemson 28
Peach Bowl: Georgia 24 Cincinnati 21
Citrus Bowl: Northwestern 35 Auburn 19