(KMAland) -- Iowa State won the Fiesta Bowl while Indiana dropped the Outback Bowl on Saturday in college football bowl action.
Iowa State (9-3): Breece Hall rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw for 156 and another score and Iowa State forced four turnovers in a 34-17 win over Oregon (4-3) at the Fiesta Bowl.
Indiana (6-2): Indiana dropped a 26-20 Outback Bowl battle with Ole Miss (5-5). Jack Tuttle threw for 201 yards and an interception, and Stevie Scott III had 99 yards rushing and two scores for the Hoosiers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (1/2)
Outback Bowl: Ole Miss 26 Indiana 20
Gator Bowl: Kentucky 23 NC State 21
Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State 34 Oregon 17
Orange Bowl: Texas A&M North Carolina