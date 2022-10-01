(KMAland) -- Kansas, UNI, IWCC, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State were all winners in regional college football on Saturday.
Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) & Kansas (5-0, 2-0): Kansas survived in a 14-11 win over Iowa State, which missed three field goals, including one in the waning seconds. Jalon Daniels had 93 yards passing and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Jayhawks on offense. Hunter Dekkers had 287 yards passing and a touchdown, including 101 yards on 13 completions to Xavier Hutchinson, for Iowa State, which had just 26 yards rushing.
Iowa (3-2, 1-1): Iowa’s late rally fell short in a 27-14 defeat at home to No. 4 Michigan (5-0, 2-0). Spencer Petras had 246 yards passing and a touchdown, but the Hawkeyes could not overcome a 20-0 deficit. Kaleb Johnson had a rushing score and Luke Lachey caught a touchdown reception, finishing with 84 yards and four catches.
Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1): Northern Iowa won their second straight Missouri Valley Football Conference game, beating Indiana State (1-3, 0-1), 20-14. Theo Day had 180 yards passing and a touchdown to Alex Allen, who finished with 61 yards and a score. Matthew Cook was 2-for-2 on field goals, and Benny Sapp III had a pick for the Panthers.
Drake (0-5, 0-2): Drake suffered another loss in Pioneer Football League play, taking a 27-14 defeat to Dayton (3-1, 1-0). Ian Corwin had a pair of touchdown passes, throwing for 161 yards, to lead the Bulldogs on offense. Trey Radocha and Austin Flax each had touchdown receptions while Tony Graham II topped the defense with an interception.
Iowa Western (5-0): Iowa Western edged past Independence (1-3) for a 17-8 win. James Graham had 102 yards passing and a touchdown to Micah Davis while St. Albert alum Sam Wilber had a field goal and two extra points. Jackson Filer had a huge defensive game with four sacks among seven total tackles, and Rashion Hodge and JoJo Johnson each had interceptions for the Reivers.
Graceland (2-4): Graceland dropped a high-scoring battle with Baker (3-3), 56-42. Cade Ross had 464 yards passing and six touchdowns, including 304 yards and five touchdowns to Gerald Monroe, who had 13 receptions, for the Yellowjackets.
Nebraska (2-3, 1-1): Casey Thompson threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns for Nebraska in a 35-21 win over Indiana (3-2, 1-1) -- the first as a head coach for Mickey Joseph. Trey Palmer pulled in eight receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Anthony Grant carried 32 times for 136 yards for the Nebraska offense. The Huskers also scored on a blocked punt by Chris Kolarevic with Malcolm Hartzog taking it 30 yards for the score.
Peru State (2-5): Peru State was a 28-0 loser to Evangel (4-2). Stacian Livingston had 53 yards rushing, and Grant Gutschow posted 31 yards rushing and 76 yards passing for the Bobcats. Lamarius James led the Peru State defense with 12 total tackles.
Northwest Missouri State (4-1, 4-1): Northwest Missouri State took a 16-3 win over Missouri Western (2-3, 2-3) in MIAA play on Saturday. The defense was led by another dominant performance from Maryville native Elijah Green, who had 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among eight total tackles and forced a fumble. Braden Wright completed just 8 passes on 23 attempts and finished with 117 yards while Robert Rawie had 84 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Missouri (2-3, 0-2): No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) narrowly avoided a monumental upset, as Missouri battled to a 26-22 defeat. The Bulldogs scored the final 17 points of the game. Harrison Mevis made all five of his field goal attempts, including one from 56 yards, for the Tigers. Brady Cook threw for 192 yards and a touchdown while Dominic Lovett posted six receptions for 84 yards.
Kansas State (4-1, 2-0): Kansas State used a 17-point fourth quarter to pick up a 37-28 win over Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1). Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns while Deuce Vaughn had 170 yards of his own on the ground. Martinez threw for 116 yards and another score.