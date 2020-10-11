NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri were all winners on Saturday in college football action.

Iowa State (3-1, 3-0): Brock Purdy threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including one each to Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar, while Xavier Hutchinson had nine grabs for 77 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores in the win.

Kansas State (3-1, 3-0): Will Howard had 117 yards passing and a team-high 86 yards rushing to send Kansas State to a 21-14 victory over TCU. 

Missouri  (1-2, 1 -2): Missouri took a 45-41 upset win over LSU. Connor Bazelak had 406 yards passing and Larry Rountree III finished with 119 yards rushing for the Tigers.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 31 Texas Tech 15

Kansas State 21 TCU 14

Oklahoma 53 Texas 45 — 4 OT

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 45 LSU 41

Alabama 63 Ole Miss 48

Georgia 44 Tennessee 21

Texas A&M 41 Florida 38

Auburn 30 Arkansas 28

South Carolina 41 Vanderbilt 7

Kentucky 24 Mississippi State 2

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 43 Hastings 0

Dordt 66 Jamestown 13

Morningside 66 Briar Cliff 3

Heart of America Conference 

Kansas Wesleyan 42 William Penn 6 

Grand View 57 Central Methodist 6

Evangel 28 Clarke 13

Benedictine 34 Peru State 27

