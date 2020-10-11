(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State and Missouri were all winners on Saturday in college football action.
Iowa State (3-1, 3-0): Brock Purdy threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including one each to Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar, while Xavier Hutchinson had nine grabs for 77 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores in the win.
Kansas State (3-1, 3-0): Will Howard had 117 yards passing and a team-high 86 yards rushing to send Kansas State to a 21-14 victory over TCU.
Missouri (1-2, 1 -2): Missouri took a 45-41 upset win over LSU. Connor Bazelak had 406 yards passing and Larry Rountree III finished with 119 yards rushing for the Tigers.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 31 Texas Tech 15
Kansas State 21 TCU 14
Oklahoma 53 Texas 45 — 4 OT
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 45 LSU 41
Alabama 63 Ole Miss 48
Georgia 44 Tennessee 21
Texas A&M 41 Florida 38
Auburn 30 Arkansas 28
South Carolina 41 Vanderbilt 7
Kentucky 24 Mississippi State 2
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 43 Hastings 0
Dordt 66 Jamestown 13
Morningside 66 Briar Cliff 3
Heart of America Conference
Kansas Wesleyan 42 William Penn 6
Grand View 57 Central Methodist 6
Evangel 28 Clarke 13
Benedictine 34 Peru State 27